The UNSC Sanctions Leaders of Six Armed Groups Fighting in the DRC

The committee imposed an arms embargo, travel ban, and asset freeze on two leaders of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), one leader from the Twirwaneho armed group, and one from the National Coalition of the People for the Sovereignty of Congo (CNPSC) rebels. The decision comes as violence in the country’s northeast has displaced nearly seven million people in the past three decades as more than 120 armed groups vie for the mineral-rich region’s control. Civilians fleeing from fighting describe harrowing accounts of these groups’ violence, from summary executions and abductions to sexual violence. Fighting there has renewed in intensity since the M23 rebel group picked up arms again in 2021 after being dormant for nearly a decade.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA