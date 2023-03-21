iAfrica

The UN’s Largest Annual Gathering on Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Tackles the Gender Digital Divide

The sixty-seventh session of the Commission on the Status of women focused on the theme “Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls”. Alison Gillwald of South Africa, Executive Director of Research, ICT Africa, said that despite gender and digitalization being priority issues on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, there is only very patchy gender data for evidence-based digital policy formulation.  Without this data there is little way of assessing the progress being made towards the Sustainable Development Goals and the information and communications technology sub-targets that underpin them.

SOURCE: UNITED NATIONS

