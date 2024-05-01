The Unique Challenges and Opportunities that Define Africa’s Innovation Landscape

At the forefront of this narrative lies the imperative of seeding research-based innovations—a strategic endeavour that holds the key to unlocking Africa’s economic potential. Unlike their counterparts in advanced economies, African startups face a distinct set of challenges – both in terms of problems to be solved and problems faced when trying to solve these problems. This is particularly rife in translating research breakthroughs into marketable products. The so-called “valley of death” looms large at the inception of innovation in Africa, where promising ideas from higher education institutions tackling these wicked problems often falter due to a lack of capital for prototype development.



SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA