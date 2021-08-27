The Ultimate Guide To Video CV’s

The job market has changed considerably over the past couple of decades. Long gone are the days where you could simply find a job by walking into a company building and offering your services to the man or woman in charge. Nowadays, you face a lot more competition and the process of recruitment has become much more complicated. In order to stand out from the crowd, you have to come up with innovative ideas that would put you ahead of other job seekers.

A video Curriculum Vitae’s (CV) is a good way not only to stand out but also to provide your potential employer with more information about you. With our attention spans shrinking, video has also proven to become the perfect way to get your information across effectively. According to a Wyzowl, people remember 10% of what they hear, 20% of what they read, and 80% of what they see. So, by watching your resume, recruiters are more likely to remember you when it comes to hiring a new candidate.

Calvin Fisher, owner of Pandabomb, a digital production house that specialises in photography, videography and social media marketing, has put together a few pointers on what you should add to your video CV. Follow these tips and you’ll be good to go!

Write a script

The first thing you need to do is put together a script that covers everything you’d like to include in your video. This will give you time to go over what you’d like to say and it will allow you to phrase everything in the best way. If you’re planning on appearing in the video, it would probably be best to try and memorise the script. The last thing you want to do is read from the script while you’re recording, as this may come across as unprofessional.

Make it relevant

Just like a normal paper resume or CV, your video should be specific to the role you are applying for. A generic video is unlikely to impress potential employers, but a personalised one will show them how much the role means to you and will make for a more memorable application!

Keep it short

In order for your application to be considered, you have to bear in mind that employers receive hundreds of applications per job post so they might not have time to watch a long video CV. According to research by Wistia, the ideal video length for maximum viewer engagement is 1-2 minutes. Ninety seconds is the magic number and anything more than two minutes will face losing engagement.

Get creative and keep it original

In today’s ever expanding digital world, video CVs are becoming extremely popular. Therefore it is important for you to make yours stand out. Try and find some inspiration online: YouTube has thousands of video resumes for you to get some ideas from. Gather as much information as you can and put together your own masterpiece.

Make it professional

This goes without saying, but your video should be professional. So, when you decide to start recording, make sure you have everything you need and, more importantly, make sure the lighting is right. The last thing you want is for your video CV to be completely overlooked because of the dull background.

Collect feedback

When you are done editing your masterpiece send it to your friends, mentors or family to get their feedback. They might notice things that you didn’t or give you ideas to make your video stand out even more.

Remember to have a little fun when recording your video CV, and you will be sure to land your dream job.

