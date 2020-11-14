The Ultimate Gorilla Trekking Guide

Africa is home to the three best countries in the world for a gorilla safari. Uganda, Rwanda and Congo have made a name for themselves in the safari industry as the leading destinations for travellers seeking gorilla treks through untamed, pristine rainforests in search of these elusive primates. The experience of encountering mountain gorillas in their natural habitat is said to be a life-changing and eye-opening moment that has become an unforgettable memory for all who have had the privilege to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. With unmatched up-close encounters, gorilla treks are a must-see for animal-lovers and avid safari-goers.
SOURCE: GO2AFRICA
More Stories
Burkinabe Festival Relieves Locals Amid Pandemic
South Africa Shines at World Travel Awards, Africa 2020
Planning Your Africa Travel Goals for 2021
Africa’s Lesser-known Spectacles that Involve Vast Numbers of Critters on the Move
Architecture x Nigeria: 3 Designers Discuss Their Favorite Projects and How They Created Them
Photos: Danielle Mbonu’s New Hair Braiding Series
African Express: An Art Collector’s Colorful Home
Meet the Creatives behind South Africa’s Cultural Energy
Andile Dyalvane in Conversation with Li Edelkoort
One of the Biggest Diamonds Ever found has been Unearthed in Botswana
Motorcycle Boom in Africa
Tanzania’s Leading Foreign-exchange Earner on the Mend after a Slump