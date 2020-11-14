iAfrica

The Ultimate Gorilla Trekking Guide

Africa is home to the three best countries in the world for a gorilla safari. Uganda, Rwanda and Congo have made a name for themselves in the safari industry as the leading destinations for travellers seeking gorilla treks through untamed, pristine rainforests in search of these elusive primates. The experience of encountering mountain gorillas in their natural habitat is said to be a life-changing and eye-opening moment that has become an unforgettable memory for all who have had the privilege to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. With unmatched up-close encounters, gorilla treks are a must-see for animal-lovers and avid safari-goers.

SOURCE: GO2AFRICA

