iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

The UK Keeps South Africa on its Red List for Travel

25 seconds ago 1 min read

Under the UK’s travel rules, travellers who have been in a country or territory on the red list in the last 10 days will only be allowed to enter the UK if they are British or Irish nationals or have residence rights in the UK. These travellers are subject to rigorous Covid testing and have to quarantine at a designated hotel at their own cost. A 10-day package costs £2,285 for one adult, plus £1,430 for each person over 11. Children aged 5 to 11 will bump the total up by £325 each. While analysts speculated that South Africa would be removed from the red list following petitions from South Africans and appeals from the South African government and local branches of multinational corporations, this was not the case.

SOURCE: BUSINESS TECH

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Boost to Park Conservation Across Africa

2 mins ago
1 min read

A Road Trip along South Africa’s Wild Coast

4 mins ago
1 min read

One of the Most Challenging and Inventive Figures in Contemporary African Art

5 mins ago
1 min read

Thebe Magugu on the Political Power of Fashion

7 mins ago
1 min read

Liya Wants to Stand Out

8 mins ago
1 min read

Exclusive: Nerea Amoros Elorduy on Creating More Liveable Environments in Refugee Camps

16 mins ago
1 min read

Meet Chris Fallows, the South African Wildlife Photographer Behind ‘Air Jaws’ and More

20 mins ago
1 min read

Explore the Beautiful Crafts and Textiles Emerging Now from Africa

29 mins ago
1 min read

Can Africa’s Green Initiatives Mitigate Effects of Climate Change?

22 hours ago
1 min read

Damning Allegations Levelled against British American Tobacco South Africa

22 hours ago
1 min read

How Kenyan Airways Pivoted to Meet New Market Shift

22 hours ago
1 min read

Seven Africans Make Time Magazine’s List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2021

22 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The UK Keeps South Africa on its Red List for Travel

26 seconds ago
1 min read

A Boost to Park Conservation Across Africa

2 mins ago
1 min read

A Road Trip along South Africa’s Wild Coast

4 mins ago
1 min read

One of the Most Challenging and Inventive Figures in Contemporary African Art

5 mins ago