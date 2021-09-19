The UK Keeps South Africa on its Red List for Travel

Under the UK’s travel rules, travellers who have been in a country or territory on the red list in the last 10 days will only be allowed to enter the UK if they are British or Irish nationals or have residence rights in the UK. These travellers are subject to rigorous Covid testing and have to quarantine at a designated hotel at their own cost. A 10-day package costs £2,285 for one adult, plus £1,430 for each person over 11. Children aged 5 to 11 will bump the total up by £325 each. While analysts speculated that South Africa would be removed from the red list following petitions from South Africans and appeals from the South African government and local branches of multinational corporations, this was not the case.

SOURCE: BUSINESS TECH

