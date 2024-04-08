The UK Foreign Office Lists Several African States as Unsafe for Foreign Travellers

As the spring and summer getaway approaches, warnings have been issued for UK tourists and holidaymakers. These advisories aim to protect British citizens travelling abroad, particularly tourists, by alerting them to potential risks and dangers in specific destinations. These countries have been classified as either ‘red list’ or ‘blacklist’ destinations by the UK Foreign Office, a designation confirmed by travel experts. While the list of countries may vary depending on the prevailing conditions, some African nations have often appeared on the UK’s blacklist due to various security issues such as political instability, civil unrest, terrorism, crime, or health risks. Presently, 15 African countries are on the “red list,” while 10 are labelled as “blacklist destinations.”

BUSINESS INSIDER