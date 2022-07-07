The Two Biggest Victories Recorded in the History of Sierra Leonean Football

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) is investigating the outcome of two matches that produced an unbelievable total of 187 goals. The two second-tier games saw Kenema-based Kahunla Rangers and Gulf FC of Kono heavily defeat their city rivals in Premier League qualifiers on Sunday. Kahunla walloped Lumbebu United 95-0, and Gulf FC thrashed Koquima Lebanon 91-1. The SLFA said it would investigate players and officials from all four clubs involved, designated match officials and the Eastern Region Football Association. The organisation added it “maintains zero tolerance” against match manipulation in the West African country, in compliance with the rules of world governing body FIFA and the Confederation of African Football.

SOURCE: BBC

