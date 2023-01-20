iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

The Tug-Of-War Continues Between Zuma And Ramaphosa

6 hours ago 1 min read

Former president Jacob Zuma intends to appeal Monday’s interim court order stopping his private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa for now.

Zuma appeared in court on Thursday as private prosecutor.

He’s acting against Ramaphosa for allegedly not instituting an inquiry into prosecutor Billy Downer.

Zuma vs Ramaphosa | Private prosecution case postponed

Downer is the prosecutor in Zuma’s corruption trial, and the former president accuses him of leaking his medical certificate to journalist Karyn Maughan.

Zuma’s lawyer Advocate Dali Mpofu said it was important for Zuma to be in court in person.

Mpofu says Zuma will appeal that interim interdict of Monday.

“Our instructions are to appeal the order that was given on Monday, albeit it’s an interim order,” he said.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Government Has Confidence In people dealing with SA’s electricity crisis

6 hours ago
1 min read

Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Faces Severe Water Restrictions

6 hours ago
1 min read

King MisuZulu Peads For Unity

6 hours ago
1 min read

All Provinces Matric Results Improved In Performance – Motshekga

6 hours ago
1 min read

DA Disputes 80.1% Matric Pass Rate

6 hours ago
1 min read

UN Says 49 Bodies Found In Congo Mass Graves 

1 day ago
1 min read

Motshekga Lauds Matric Class Of 2022

1 day ago
1 min read

Body Retrieved At Thembisa Plaza From July 2021 Riots

1 day ago
1 min read

Zuma Private Prosecution Case Postponed

1 day ago
1 min read

Power Cuts Effecting Cape Town Water Supply

3 days ago
1 min read

Looming Court Battle Over Power Cuts

3 days ago
1 min read

Cape Town Shack Fire Victims Plead For Help

5 days ago

You may have missed

5 min read

Why Digital Public Infrastructure Can Be A Gamechanger For Children

2 hours ago
1 min read

WEF23: The Return Of Manufacturing

3 hours ago
4 min read

Removing Trade Barriers In The Developing World

5 hours ago
3 min read

How Indian Farmers Are Harnessing Emerging Technologies To Sustainably Increase Productivity

5 hours ago

Share