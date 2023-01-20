The Tug-Of-War Continues Between Zuma And Ramaphosa

Former president Jacob Zuma intends to appeal Monday’s interim court order stopping his private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa for now.
Zuma appeared in court on Thursday as private prosecutor.
He’s acting against Ramaphosa for allegedly not instituting an inquiry into prosecutor Billy Downer.
Downer is the prosecutor in Zuma’s corruption trial, and the former president accuses him of leaking his medical certificate to journalist Karyn Maughan.
Zuma’s lawyer Advocate Dali Mpofu said it was important for Zuma to be in court in person.
Mpofu says Zuma will appeal that interim interdict of Monday.
“Our instructions are to appeal the order that was given on Monday, albeit it’s an interim order,” he said.
