The Top Ten Most Ethnically Diverse Countries are all African Countries

Based on statistics from World Population Review, a data platform in charge of tracking population growth periodically, the majority of the most diverse countries in the world are African. Ethnic diversity is important for many reasons, including promoting creativity, fostering innovation, and aiding in problem-solving. By embracing different cultures and backgrounds, organizations can gain a better understanding of their customers and markets, allowing them to create new products and services that better meet the needs of a diverse population. This can help to keep companies competitive in an ever-changing marketplace. By considering different perspectives and experiences, teams can come up with better solutions to complex problems.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER

