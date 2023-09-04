The Top Free Attractions on the Continent are Landmarks of Nature                           

According to Casago’s research, when it comes to the highest rated free tourist attraction in Africa, Lion’s Head in The Mother City came out tops in first place. Lion’s Head boasted 76.48% of star reviews whilst the Chefchaouen Medina in Morocco followed closely behind with 76.40%.The Knysna Heads came in at 4th place with 69.34% and Camp’s Bay climbed onto the list on the 10th spot with 61.94% five-star reviews.

IOL