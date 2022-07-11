The Taita Falcon Lodge in Victoria Falls in Zambia will Host a Winter Yoga Retreat

Guests will start with an early morning Hatha yoga session to restore your mind, body, and soul. Then, an enriching cultural tour to a village and a guided gorge hike into the valley, after which lunch is served. As the afternoon nears, a Yin yoga session awaits. Once the African sunset grazes the horizon, a hearty dinner awaits to conclude the wholesome day. And just to ensure everything comes full circle, you can get even closer to nature under the gentle sprinkle of the private outdoor shower.



SOURCE: GETAWAY

Share with your network!