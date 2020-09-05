iAfrica

The Sun Comes Up on Sun City

2 hours ago 1 min read

Timing for the opening of one of South Africa’s most loved holiday destinations, hits
three birds with one stone. September is spring in South Africa, it is also tourism
month and a time that South Africans celebrate heritage month. Sun City Resort has
been under complete lockdown for five months, a first since it opened its doors in
1979. The team is more than ready to welcome local guests into their fantasy world,
under strict COVID-19 protocols. Scenes around the resort have changed during the break and the winner in this regard will be the kids and those young at heart. The resort has opened the country’s first outdoor bounce area, to keep the children entertained whilst the valley of the waves remains closed. Along with putt-putt, a golf course for adults and the spa, the resort has ticked the boxes for a much needed family vacation.

