The Stylish Elewana Kilindi Zanzibar

Not since the last sultan’s palace has there been anything so stylish on this fabled east African isle. The designers have created a landscape of whitewashed domes and arches that seem to mushroom up organically from the forested folds of Zanzibar’s north shore. Kilindi is generous with space: Fifteen pavilions are set on 52 lush acres with 1,640 feet of beachfront. Each hideaway is a maze of split levels and staircases latticed by a waterfall and two plunge pools. The breezy rooms are cooled by the trade winds (instead of air-conditioning), and the decor is uncluttered: handwoven baskets, a few seashells, and the odd cotton kikoy throw. By night, the scene softens with storm lanterns lit by hotel staff, who also patrol the premises.
