The Story of Kenya’s Public Transport

Nairobi’s public buses and vans, called “matatus,” and their custom graffiti brighten the busy streets of Nairobi. The idea is the glitzier the vehicle’s design, the more customers it will attract.
Nairobi’s public buses and vans, called “matatus,” and their custom graffiti brighten the busy streets of Nairobi. The idea is the glitzier the vehicle’s design, the more customers it will attract.
More Stories
First Grammy for ‘Jerusalema’ Hitmaker and More Wins for Africa
MASK Architects’ African Safari Resort Creates Its Own Water from Air
An Artist with Roots in Nairobi and New York Imagines a New Destiny
4 Emerging African Fashion Designers to Watch in 2023
Have You Tasted the Transatlantic Ties in African Cuisine?
10 Questions with Jomo Tariku
Best Treks in Morocco for Wildlife
Heavy Rains Dampen South Africa’s Kruger Experience
Why Mauritius is Perennially Popular with South Africans
Tanzania’s Mo Dewji Ready to take on Coca Cola and Pepsi
To Succeed African Climate Statups Need more Local Patient Capital
South Africa Hosted the World’s Biggest Mining Investment Conference this Week