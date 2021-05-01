iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

The Story of an African Startup that Made it Big

49 mins ago 1 min read

Founded in 2013 by Justin Drennan, Ryan Drennan, and Terence Murphy, Parcelninja is an e-commerce enabler that offers South African online shops an affordable outsourcing solution for all their fulfilment needs. The startup’s platform integrates with most existing e-commerce engines, offering smart product warehousing, picking and packing, courier optimisation, and real-time reporting. Disrupt Africa reported in February it had been acquired by Imperial, a provider of logistics and market access solutions. The JSE-listed company said Parcelninja was a logical fit for Imperial and would help the company strengthen its digital offerings. Speaking to the latest edition of Disrupt Podcast, Justin Drennan, who has a strong track record in the South African e-commerce space, said Parcelninja had sold 60 per cent of its business to Imperial, with all remaining shareholders to exit over the next three years or so. The team, however, will remain in place. Parcelninja has long been active in what post-COVID-19 is a hot sector, with traditional businesses not geared towards deliveries. Drennan said the team always knew it would just be a matter of time before it became very relevant.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

