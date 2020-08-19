iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

The Species of Africa’s Northern Rhinos Relies on IVF

Female northern white rhinos Fatu, 19, right, and Najin, 30, left, the last two northern white rhinos on the planet, are fed some carrots by a ranger in their enclosure at Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Kenya Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Wildlife experts and vets say there is hope for the northern white rhino which is on the verge of extinction, after they successfully managed to draw eggs Thursday from the last two of the species, hoping they can be used to reproduce the species through a surrogate. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

19 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Scientists in Kenya have harvested 10 eggs from the last two remaining northern white rhinos in the race to keep the species from total extinction. The two females – Najin and Fatuwill who are mother and daughter – live at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy.  Because neither one would be able to carry a pregnancy to full term, the scientists hope to create viable embryos and implant them into southern white rhinos. Eggs harvested from Najin and Fatuwill last year resulted in three viable embryos that are now frozen. Conservationists are waiting for the onset of the reproductive cycle of the surrogates but say that is nearly impossible to tell when they are ready. The scientists plan to introduce a southern rhino bull to the females and watch if they go into heat. The northern white rhino is the world’s most endangered mammal, with only two remaining females. The last male died in 2018. The northern white rhino differs from the southern rhino because of their hairy ears and tails. They are also smaller than the southern white rhino. The northern white rhino used to be relatively plentiful throughout east and central Africa but have been nearly wiped out because of poaching.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Abuja Bitten by the Hiking Bug

18 seconds ago
1 min read

Why African Families are Getting Smaller

5 mins ago
1 min read

New Information from Archaeological Site in South Africa

11 mins ago
1 min read

Mining Company Called Out for Environmental Abuse

12 mins ago
1 min read

Oil Spillage is the Biggest Threat to this African Bird Species

14 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s New and Rejuvenated Relationships with Major World Powers

15 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Lifts Alcohol and Tobacco Ban

16 mins ago
1 min read

Tug Boats Try to Remove the Japanese Wreckage Out of Mauritian Waters

18 mins ago
1 min read

Mali’s Junta in Charge for Now

26 mins ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe’s Film Industry Thriving despite Difficult Circumstances

24 hours ago
1 min read

A New Type of Tourism Trade in Africa

24 hours ago
1 min read

A Scorecard for Africa’s Green Revolution

24 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Abuja Bitten by the Hiking Bug

18 seconds ago
1 min read

Why African Families are Getting Smaller

5 mins ago
1 min read

New Information from Archaeological Site in South Africa

11 mins ago
1 min read

Mining Company Called Out for Environmental Abuse

12 mins ago