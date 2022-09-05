The South African Tourism Sector is Poised for a Tremendous Bounce-back

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu revealed that a staggering 147% in arrivals reaching an impressive 2 285 746. The minister said Europe remained SA’s key overseas market, despite external shocks such as the war in Ukraine in that it had the most considerable percentage increase in arrivals at 563%. She also highlighted that the African land market was the country’s bread and butter as it showed impressive growth, dwarfing the Europe and Americas arrivals numbers by bringing in 1 634 244 arrivals. Tourism stats also revealed that 15.2 million domestic trips were taken between January and June 2022. The minister described this as a major win for the tourism sector as this was higher than pre-pandemic levels.

SOURCE: IOL

