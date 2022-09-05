The South African Tourism Sector is Poised for a Tremendous Bounce-back

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu revealed that a staggering 147% in arrivals reaching an impressive 2 285 746. The minister said Europe remained SA’s key overseas market, despite external shocks such as the war in Ukraine in that it had the most considerable percentage increase in arrivals at 563%. She also highlighted that the African land market was the country’s bread and butter as it showed impressive growth, dwarfing the Europe and Americas arrivals numbers by bringing in 1 634 244 arrivals. Tourism stats also revealed that 15.2 million domestic trips were taken between January and June 2022. The minister described this as a major win for the tourism sector as this was higher than pre-pandemic levels.
SOURCE: IOL
More Stories
The Gorilla-naming Event that Takes Place Every Year in Rwanda
Spend Spring in these Two African Destinations
Lagos’ Best Beaches: From Luxury Resorts and Peaceful Coves to Lively Beach Clubs
Inspirational Women in Conservation across Africa
Artist Oluseye Ogunlesi Builds a Black Ark to Explore Canada’s Colonial History
How West African Cuisines Originated and Developed Over Centuries
Dripping With Hope
Bobi Wine Takes His Fight to Venice
‘Artistic Awakening’ in Benin as Return of Royal Artifacts Attracts Huge Crowds
Benin Used as Launchpad for Tech Startups
Shell’s Exploration Plans in South Africa Halted
Ethiopia has New Plans for Crypto Businesses