iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

The Somali Businesses Financing Terrorism

FILE PHOTO: Somali Puntland forces uncover weapons seized in a boat on the shores of the Gulf of Aden in the city of Bosasso, Puntland region, Somalia September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Abdiqani Hassan

47 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Somali money transfer companies moved more than $3.7 million in cash between suspected weapons traffickers in recent years, including to a Yemeni under U.S. sanctions for alleged militant links, according to a report seen by Reuters. The findings by a Geneva-based research group, the Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime, could further complicate attempts by Somali transfer companies to retain access to international banking services. Though they provide a lifeline to millions in the anarchic Horn of Africa nation, few banks will do business with them because of the risk of falling foul of international transparency and anti-money laundering regulations. Asked about the report, the Central Bank of Somalia, which regulates money transfer firms, said it was unaware of the transfers but would investigate and was in general making progress in countering terrorism financing.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Ivorian City Gets Pop of Art

53 seconds ago
1 min read

Vote on a New Constitution in Algeria Marks a Turning Point

6 mins ago
1 min read

What Airlines Need to Do to Recover

11 mins ago
1 min read

How Museums can Influence Africa’s Research Agenda

14 mins ago
1 min read

Bizarre Prison Escape Rocks Kampala

19 mins ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s Hottest Football Club Makes a Bold Move

25 mins ago
1 min read

Revolutionising the Kenyan Working Space

37 mins ago
1 min read

Millions of People in Sudan are Facing Economic Hardship

40 mins ago
1 min read

World Bank Launches Multi-billion Dollar Africa Climate Change Strategy

58 mins ago
1 min read

This Moroccan Town has Preserved Jimi Hendrix’s Legacy

1 day ago
1 min read

Thundering Explosions Boom across Libyan Landscapes

1 day ago
1 min read

Ex Athletics Boss Jailed for Taking Doping Bribes

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ivorian City Gets Pop of Art

53 seconds ago
1 min read

Vote on a New Constitution in Algeria Marks a Turning Point

6 mins ago
1 min read

What Airlines Need to Do to Recover

11 mins ago
1 min read

How Museums can Influence Africa’s Research Agenda

14 mins ago