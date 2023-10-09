The Skincare Brand Targeting One of the World’s Most Underserved Markets                                   

Africa represents a growing and potentially huge market for skincare, but product offerings have typically been few, expensive, or ill-suited to black skin. Thanks to Uncover, a company founded by three Kenyan women, the continent is about to get a makeover. It has developed a range of cosmetics that serve the needs of African women, says Sneha Mehta, the company’s CEO and co-founder. With each product tried and tested by focus groups in either Kenya or Nigeria (where the startup is currently active), she says it has a high chance of creating something that’s popular in the African market.

CNN