iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

The Situation In Somalia Could Turn To Chaos If Unchecked

4 hours ago 1 min read

The Taliban’s swift takeover of Afghanistan has raised concerns that it could encourage other Islamist militant groups around the world, such as al-Shabab in Somalia. Experts warn that when and if international forces there try to hand over security to the Somali government, the world could see a repeat of what happened in Afghanistan. Former Somali intelligence official Abdulsalam Gulaid says Somalia could see a similar development unless the Somali government ends its overdependence on international troops. He spoke Monday, one day after pro-al-Shabab media outlets in Somalia celebrated the fall of Afghanistan’s government to the Taliban. Gulaid said that although al-Shabab does not possess the military power of the Taliban, he has no doubt nothing will stop them if they choose that path. In April, Somali armed forces assumed a lead role in their operations, as laid out in a Somalia Transition Plan approved by the government and the African Union Mission in Somalia, AMISOM. The plan is a strategy in which AMISOM peacekeepers will gradually transfer security responsibilities to Somali security agencies before a pullout. The plan signed in 2018 includes a troop reduction.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Helping Africa’s SMMEs Access Loans Needed to Grow

4 hours ago
1 min read

What’s at the Core of Madagascar’s Problems?

4 hours ago
1 min read

Some Good News for Cairo’s Banking Sector

4 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana Pulls Out All the Stops for Survivors of Black Wall Street

4 hours ago
1 min read

One of the Most Anticipated Nollywood Films of All Time

4 hours ago
1 min read

Morocco Latest Country to be Engulfed in Flames

4 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Bill

4 hours ago
1 min read

Ivory Coast Set to Roll Out Vaccinations against Ebola

4 hours ago
1 min read

Zambians Praised for Coming out in their Numbers to Change the Status Quo

4 hours ago
1 min read

Mauritius is Looking Forward to the Reopening of its Borders on 1 October

2 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Oldest National Park is in The Democratic Republic of Congo

2 days ago
1 min read

Cape Town International Airport Wins Award for Best Airport Staff in Africa for 2021

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Helping Africa’s SMMEs Access Loans Needed to Grow

4 hours ago
1 min read

What’s at the Core of Madagascar’s Problems?

4 hours ago
1 min read

Some Good News for Cairo’s Banking Sector

4 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana Pulls Out All the Stops for Survivors of Black Wall Street

4 hours ago