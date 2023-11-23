The Shocks from a Relentless Climate Crisis have Upended the Lives of Millions in Somalia

The United Nations has said 4.3 million people, a quarter of Somalia’s population, are at risk of “crisis-level hunger or worse” this year due to drought and floods. Kevin Mackey, Somalia country director of the NGO World Vision, has said children are among the most affected groups and are now “at increased risk of illness”. With these floods following right after the dry spell, the most vulnerable people in Somalia have been hit once again by the latest shocks in a continuing climate crisis. According to the country’s disaster management agency SoDMA, the torrential rains have affected nearly 1.5 million people in South-Central and caused the death of at least 50 people. More rain is forecast between November 21-24 and is expected to cause more destruction.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA