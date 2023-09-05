The Sharks And SA Harvest Unite To Combat Hunger In Zululand

The Sharks Foundation and Hands of Hope initiative has joined hands and hearts with SA Harvest, the national food rescue and hunger relief organisation, for a collaborative campaign to deliver essential food items to the underserved rural area of Zululand, Kwazulu/Natal, marking another milestone in their ongoing fight against food insecurity.

Addressing Food Scarcity in Remote Regions

In a demonstration of commitment, two 8-tonne trucks filled with essential food supplies travelled over 200 kilometres to reach the remote Babanango Game Reserve in Zululand. The initiative aimed to address the chronic lack of relief efforts in these overlooked areas.

Vital Food Deliveries

The convoy delivered a nutritious assortment of food, including 3 tons of Carrots, Sweet Potatoes, and Cabbage, 500 kg of maize meal, and 500 kg of mixed tinned beans and pilchards. This varied supply is designed to provide crucial sustenance to vulnerable families in the region, translating to 10,000 meals from the four tonnes of food delivered.

A Purpose-Driven Partnership

The collaboration between SA Harvest and The Sharks was born in 2021 during the KZN riots, with SA Harvest finding a larger, more convenient location for their warehouse at Durban’s Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium, the home of The Sharks. This partnership underscores the shared dedication to addressing the rising problem of hunger in the KZN region.

Fostering Community Impact

Members of The Sharks actively participated in the food delivery mission, not only demonstrating their involvement but also providing encouragement to the recipients. The joint initiative was supported by the OneFarm Share programme from HelloChoice and Standard Bank, the Tzu Chi Foundation, Crown National and SMG.

Says Dr Eduard Coetzee, CEO of The Sharks, “Our partnership with SA Harvest reflects the commitment of The Sharks Foundation and Hands of Hope to combatting food insecurity.”

Alan Browde, CEO and founder of SA Harvest, comments, “SA Harvest remains focused on rescuing surplus food and delivering it to those in need while simultaneously tackling the systemic causes of hunger. The collaboration with The Sharks extends our reach to areas like Zululand.”