The Shades of the Sahara Feature in New Travel by Colour Book

The world is filled with bright, vibrant and eye-catching destinations that can make any trip a colorful experience, both literally and figuratively. With that in mind, Lonely Planet is proud to celebrate them in a brand new book called Travel by Color, the first and only travel guide by color palette, which features 400 stunning photographs of amazing destinations and events across all different shades. Along with camels and water, clothing is an essential detail for the Tuareg people when crossing the Sahara, and over time indigo blue has emerged as a popular choice for tagelmust turbans and veils. Protecting wearers from wind, sun and sands, the headwear is exclusive to Tuareg males on reaching maturity. There are many ways for visitors to immerse themselves in experiences across the Sahara, with each one proving to be a rewarding and unique experience in its own right.
SOURCE: LONELY PLANET
More Stories
Prepare to Spend a Month in Mauritius
Here’s Why the Vic Falls are the Perfect Summer Holiday Destination
These African Resorts Marry the Outdoors and Luxury
Did You Know that Bahia is Brazil’s Most African State?
The Folklore & Farfetch Teamed Up to Showcase African Fashion Brands
15 African Artists on the Rise
From Beyoncé to the Oscars: Mary Twala, Africa’s Queen of Cinema
An Ethiopian Boutique Showcasing Artisanal Design
Prince Kaybee Gives New Women Voices a Chance to Shine in New Compilation Album ‘Project Hope’
House Hunting in Africa Made Easier
South Africa is Living Beyond its Means
Ghanaian FinTech Startup Tackles the Credit Financing Value Gap