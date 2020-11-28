The Shades of the Sahara Feature in New Travel by Colour Book

Share with your network!

The world is filled with bright, vibrant and eye-catching destinations that can make any trip a colorful experience, both literally and figuratively. With that in mind, Lonely Planet is proud to celebrate them in a brand new book called Travel by Color, the first and only travel guide by color palette, which features 400 stunning photographs of amazing destinations and events across all different shades. Along with camels and water, clothing is an essential detail for the Tuareg people when crossing the Sahara, and over time indigo blue has emerged as a popular choice for tagelmust turbans and veils. Protecting wearers from wind, sun and sands, the headwear is exclusive to Tuareg males on reaching maturity. There are many ways for visitors to immerse themselves in experiences across the Sahara, with each one proving to be a rewarding and unique experience in its own right.

