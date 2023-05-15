iAfrica

The Seychelles Offers an Escape from Winter Blues 

16 seconds ago 1 min read

This is an option throughout the year. Seychelles is known for its stunning natural beauty, with pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lush tropical forests. The archipelago is home to popular beaches like Anse Lazio, Beau Vallon, and Anse Source d’Argent, perfect for swimming, snorkelling, and soaking up the sun. The country is also known for its luxurious resorts and spas, which offer visitors a chance to relax and unwind in a tropical paradise.

