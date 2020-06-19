Fri. Jun 19th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

The Secret behind the Successful Harvest in Kenya’s Rift Valley

5 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Digifarm is a mobile phone platform, the latest innovation by the region’s biggest telecoms operator, Safaricom. The operator, part-owned by South Africa’s Vodacom and Britain’s Vodafone, is under pressure to create new revenue streams as its voice business matures. Digifarm bypasses middlemen, giving small-holder farmers direct access to low-cost seeds and fertilizer, credit providers, and bulk purchasers of their produce. After a successful two-year pilot, during which it registered 1 million farmers of which 42,000 are active, it is on a hiring spree and seeking new logistics partners. Digifarm also offers farmers insurance against weather damage, training programmes, and advice on soil testing to increase yields. About 1,000 farmers enrolled with Digifarm are getting payouts after floods destroyed their crops. Digifarm farmers receive 10,500 shillings of credit per acre of maize, which they repay with 15% interest once the crop is sold. Once the maize is collected, Digifarm arranges a buyer who pays 33.3 shillings per kg of maize – 3.3 shillings more than traditional brokers.

SOURCE: SUCCESSFUL FARMING

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

This is the Best Time for African States to Exercise Positive Agency for their Own Development

1 min ago
1 min read

ECOWAS Discusses Opening Borders

7 mins ago
1 min read

Flashbacks of Harare’s Economic Collapse

9 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Hotel Industry to Suffer a Slowdown of As Much As 40% due to Pandemic

12 mins ago
1 min read

Covid-19 Brings Africa’s Debt Problems into Sharp Focus

14 mins ago
1 min read

The Ideal Platform for Investors and Corporates to Discuss Investment Opportunities on the Continent

18 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

This is the Best Time for African States to Exercise Positive Agency for their Own Development

1 min ago
1 min read

The Secret behind the Successful Harvest in Kenya’s Rift Valley

5 mins ago
1 min read

ECOWAS Discusses Opening Borders

7 mins ago
1 min read

Flashbacks of Harare’s Economic Collapse

10 mins ago