The Search For The Earthshot Prize Winners Begins

Over 100 nominating partners worldwide will begin searching for the first winners of The Earthshot Prize, as nominations open on 1 st November

Five, one million-pound prizes will be awarded each year for the next 10 years, providing at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems by 2030

On November 1st more than 100 nominating partners spanning every corner of the Earth and seven continents will begin the search for the first winners of The Earthshot Prize – the most prestigious environment prize in history launched by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in October.

Partners are now invited to submit nominations of those individuals, communities, businesses and organisations whose solutions make the most progress towards achieving the five Earthshots – simple but ambitious goals which if achieved by 2030 will improve life for us all, for generations to come.

Launched on 8th October by Prince William and a global coalition of individuals, businesses and organisations, The Earthshot Prize aims to find new solutions to the world’s biggest environmental problems. The launch of the Prize comes after two years of work by Prince William and The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to develop a project which will support the global effort to protect and restore the environment.

Every year from 2021 until 2030, Prince William, alongside The Earthshot Prize Council, will award The Earthshot Prize to five winners, one per Earthshot. Together, the five Earthshots, – ‘Protect and restore nature’, ‘Clean our air’, ‘Revive our oceans’, ‘Build a waste-free world’ and ‘Fix our climate’ – form a unique set of challenges rooted in science, which aim to generate new ways of thinking, as well as new technologies, systems, policies and solutions.

The nominating partners are part of an unprecedented global coalition who are now searching for the visionaries with the ideas, solutions, and leadership to repair the planet in this decisive decade.

Beginning today, the 5-stage prize process to select a winner for each Earthshot is as follows:

Nominations: Our nominators will seek out solutions from across the globe that will help us reach our Earthshots. Screening: Nominations will be screened as part of an independent assessment process run by Deloitte, our implementation partner. Shortlist: A distinguished panel of experts will support the judging process, making recommendations to The Earthshot Prize Council. Selection: The Earthshot Prize Council will select our five winners. Awards: The winners of The Earthshot Prize will be announced at an awards ceremony, which will take place in different cities across the world each year between 2021 and 2030.

The process has been designed in partnership with the Centre for Public Impact and a range of international experts. Nominations will be screened from February as part of an independent assessment process run by Deloitte, our implementation partner, ahead of shortlisted solutions being subject to a final evaluation including in-person or virtual site visits and meetings in early summer. A distinguished panel of experts will support the judging process, making recommendations to the Earthshot Prize Council who will select the final winners ahead of the annual award ceremony, the first of which will take place in London in 2021.

Prizes could be awarded to a wide range of individuals, teams or collaborations – scientists, activists, economists, community projects, leaders, governments, banks, businesses, cities, and countries – anyone whose workable solutions make a substantial contribution to achieving the Earthshots.

The Earthshot Prize's nominators have been selected for their ability to identify the most impactful solutions to the five Earthshot challenges across all countries and sectors, from grassroots to businesses. Spanning the globe, nominators include our Global Alliance, a network of global organisations committed to environmental action who share the ambition of the Prize to repair the planet, as well as academic and non-profit institutions and private sector alliances from around the world.

After the awards, each winner will receive a global platform and prestigious profile, with their stories being showcased over the decade and the ambition that their solutions lead to mass adoption, replication and scaling. The £1 million in prize money will support environmental and conservation projects that are agreed with the winners. Shortlisted nominees will also be given tailored support and opportunities to help scale their work, including being connected with an ecosystem of likeminded individuals and organisations.

Jason Knauf, CEO of The Royal Foundation, said: “The search is on for the visionaries who will show us how to repair our planet. The Earthshot Prize nominators are an unprecedented coalition of NGOs, academics, and leaders who will be looking for inspiring innovators at all levels of society – from local communities through to the biggest players in the global economy. The Earthshot Prize is for everyone and our nominators are uniquely placed to help us make this a truly inclusive, diverse, and ambitious mission. Prince William and The Royal Foundation are incredibly grateful for the huge response to the Earthshot launch. We cannot wait to find our first winners.”

Marion Kamau, Chair of the Board of The Green Belt Movement, said: “We are delighted to be a Partner of The Earthshot Prize and to be part of a global network of organisations submitting nominees to the Prize. We shall be using our local and global networks, programmes and projects, which possess valuable conservation knowledge that can help us tackle environmental challenges. With 43 years’ experience the Green Belt Movement has built a significant network that remains truly rooted at the grassroots. Through our partnership with The Earthshot Prize, we want to revitalize optimism not only in Kenya but globally.”

Mark Watts, Executive Director of C40 Cities, said: “The climate emergency is the biggest threat to our shared life on this planet. The scale and ambition of The Earthshot Prize rises to this challenge with urgency, positivity and hope – all vital in this make-or-break decade of climate action. We know from years of experience that cities are hubs of exciting innovation at the forefront of climate action. As a proud Global Alliance Partner of The Earthshot Prize, C40 Cities will put forward nominations for the most ground-breaking, equitable and impactful solutions benefiting city residents worldwide, for the preservation of our planet and our livelihoods.”

Shuang Zhang, Executive Director and CEO of Paradise International Foundation, said: “We are proud to be a Global Alliance Partner of The Earthshot Prize. As the search for winners of the Prize commences, we will use our experience in the conservation of natural lands and waters to submit impactful nominations for the Prize, drawing on our wide network of people in China and around the world, who are making a valuable contribution to protecting our planet.”

Over the course of the next decade, The Earthshot Prize will find and highlight the most inspiring solutions to the world’s greatest challenges. But the Prize is about much more than awarding achievement – it is a decade of action to convene the environmental world with funders, businesses and individuals to maximise impact and take solutions to scale, to celebrate the people and places driving change; and to inspire people all over the world to work together to repair the planet.

The Earthshot Prize

The Earthshot Prize is a new global prize for the environment which over the course of the next ten years will identify evidence-based solutions to the biggest challenges the planet faces, whilst aiming to turn the current pessimism surrounding environmental issues into optimism that we can rise to the biggest challenges of our time.

The launch of the Prize comes after two years of work by Prince William and The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to develop a project which will support the global effort to protect and restore the environment.

For more information, visit: www.earthshotprize.org

