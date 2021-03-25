The Scenic Route through Lagos Rush Hour

A Nigerian train is making transport easier for travellers exhausted by chaotic Lagos traffic. The Chinese-built link between Nigeria’s economic hub Lagos and the city of Ibadan is also safer and cheaper. The route began partial operations in December 2020 and provides a faster and cheaper way to travel between the two cities. Although some say it is a little expensive at the moment it is also on the slow side. The train travels at a stately speed, taking more than two and a half hours to traverse little more than 150 kilometres (90 miles) of countryside in southern Nigeria. But many praise it for being safer than travelling by bus. The train is still operating skeletal services because of ongoing construction works at the tracks and stations. When fully operational, it is estimated the train’s frequency will increase and its speed will increase to 160 kph.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
