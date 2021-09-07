The Santa Shoebox Project Opens For Pledging On 1 September

In 2020 South Africa’s beloved children’s charity reached its one millionth child. Where to after such a momentous milestone you may ask? Well #beyondthemillion of course!

From 01 September, lists of children’s names are made available via the Santa Shoebox Project website www.santashoebox.org.za. Donors create a supporter profile, and are granted access to the children’s first name, age, gender and clothing size. Donors register for a Drop Off in their area, which takes place on specific dates in October and November, and create Shoeboxes for children living in and around their own community. The required contents of a Santa Shoebox have been chosen with the underprivileged child in mind – a tooth-brush and toothpaste, a facecloth and cake of soap, a toy, sweets, school supplies and an outfit of clothing. All items must be new, unused and age-appropriate.

Extra items are most welcome, as long as they all fit into a medium-sized Shoebox – the size of an adult running shoe box. Extra items could include for example a re-usable shopping bag in which the child can carry their Shoebox home or a cloth mask. Shoeboxes should be cheerfully decorated, with the lid wrapped separately to the box, allowing it to be opened without damaging the decorations https://santashoebox.org.za/how-to-pack-a-santa-shoebox/ In the interests of volunteer and beneficiary safety, donors are asked to please sanitise their hands and wear a mask when packing their Shoeboxes, and to do so a minimum of 3 days prior to dropping their Shoeboxes off.

Virtual Santa Shoeboxes are offered to donors unable to do their own shopping, packing and dropping off. These are made by teams of volunteers, and allocated to children living in remote areas of South Africa. Due to the lack of donors in rural areas, these children would otherwise not receive a Santa Shoebox, and quite possibly no end-of-year gift at all https://santashoebox.org.za/virtual-santa-shoebox/ All Santa Shoeboxes are trackable via the Santa Shoebox App which is available from Google Play and the App Store. Track your Shoebox from the moment you pledge to the magical moment the child receives their very own lovingly-created Santa Shoebox!

Later in the year, towards the end of October, supporters will be invited to volunteer at their local Drop Off – receiving, checking and packing Santa Shoeboxes. Drop Offs will of course be conducted in keeping with pre-vailing Covid19 regulations.

For detailed information about how to pledge and how to volunteer, please visit the Santa Shoebox Project website FAQs.

