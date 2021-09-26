The Sanctuary Mandela’s Opening Deals Offer Public Up to 45% Off on All the Available Rooms

iAfrica

The Sanctuary Mandela was officially opened at the start of September 2021 to mark this year’s Tourism Month. The reimagined home commemorates the country’s dynamic political heritage by celebrating the life of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, best and globally known for his role in the fight against Apartheid South Africa. It harmoniously curates his life from when he was a boy to when he fought the human rights injustices of the Apartheid regime, his 27-years imprisonment, his presidency, and to becoming a Nobel Peace Prize winner, father of the nation, peacemaker and Tata Madiba. The Sanctuary also offers some very intriguing aspects of Tata that are not necessarily widely known. An itinerary at this remarkable home includes an educational experience of the Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory where South Africans can learn more about Tata. Mam Xoliswa Ndoyiya, Tata’s former private chef, continues to cook in the kitchen at the Sanctuary Mandela, serving his favourite dishes to the public at the Insights Restaurant.

