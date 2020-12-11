iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

The Rush for Golden Visas among Rich Nigerians

16 mins ago 1 min read

A rapidly growing number of Nigerians have bought so-called “golden visas” or foreign citizenships-by-investment this year. In the case of Malta, the Mediterranean island where citizenship can be acquired for a minimum investment of $947,180 through the Malta Citizenship by Investment Programme. Golden visas are the lesser-reported side of the Nigerian migration story. Every year thousands of Nigerians make their way to Europe via perilous crossings over the Sahara and Mediterranean. Now their wealthier counterparts are also making their way to Europe but via a different route. A record 92 countries around the world now allow wealthy individuals to become residents or citizens in return for a fee, sometimes as low as $100,000 but often several million dollars. It is billed as a “win-win”: The country gets much-needed foreign investment and, in return, the new citizens have new passports that open up more of the world to travel or live in. Investing in a foreign citizenship is not illegal for Nigerians, but the issue of wealthy citizens moving their assets overseas is a thorny one in Nigeria, where about $15bn is lost to tax evasion every year, according to the country’s Federal Inland Revenue Service. Much of that money finds its way to the Caribbean, as was highlighted in the leaked documents that formed part of the Panama Papers in 2016.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

