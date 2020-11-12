iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

The Role of Social Media when Africans are Fed Up

13 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Angola, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi, Swaziland and Zambia already introduced harsh laws that regulate “social media abuse”. Zimbabwe and Lesotho are also in the process of introducing new social media controls. While the regulations promulgated in these countries appear essential and even reasonably progressive on the surface, they contain problematic clauses aligned to dubious “national security” imperatives. And in practice, they all serve to instil doubt and fear in social media users and encourage them to practice self-censorship to avoid facing the wrath of the state machinery for voicing their grievances about their governments and local institutions. The “good old days” of archetypal state media organisations, or media empires with strong ties to dominant political forces, singlehandedly churning out jingoistic propaganda to diversity-starved and disinterested listeners, viewers and readers are truly over.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Egypt’s First Formal Network of Angel Investors

13 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Eating Choices Gives Rise to More Illnesses

13 hours ago
1 min read

Here’s Why this Nigerian Novel Forms a Staple in your Book Collection

13 hours ago
1 min read

Luanda Nips Demos in the Bud

13 hours ago
1 min read

A Chilling Effect on Media Investigations in Mozambique

13 hours ago
1 min read

Saving Nairobi’s Ecological Landmark

13 hours ago
1 min read

Uniting for the Sake of Ivory Coast

13 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Small Businesses Have Been Hit Hard

13 hours ago
1 min read

Africa Remembers Ghana’s Rawlings

13 hours ago
1 min read

A Form of Activism to Highlight the Struggles of Malian Women and Girls

2 days ago
1 min read

One of the Biggest Diamonds Ever found has been Unearthed in Botswana

2 days ago
1 min read

Nigerian Businessman Looks to Invest in Zimbabwe’s Platinum Mines

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Education Level Main Factor Of Who Had Pay Cuts – QLFS

1 hour ago
1 min read

Magashule Supporters Expected Out In Full Force

2 hours ago
2 min read

Ramaphosa Notes Progress Of Unemployment Measures

2 hours ago
1 min read

SA Records 2 338 New COVID-19 Cases

2 hours ago