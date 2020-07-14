Wed. Jul 15th, 2020

The Resurgence of Ebola a Cause for Concern

FILE PHOTO: Kavota Mugisha Robert (L), a healthcare worker who volunteered in the Ebola response, stands with decontamination gear as his colleague prepare to enter a house where a woman, 85, is suspected of dying of Ebola in the Eastern Congolese town of Beni in the Democratic Republic of Congo, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo

Ebola is spreading in western Democratic Republic of Congo, with nearly 50 known cases across a large region bordering the Republic of Congo and Central African Republic, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. Since authorities announced the outbreak on June 1, 48 cases have been confirmed in Congo’s Equateur province, with a further three probable cases and a total of 20 deaths, WHO’s top emergencies expert Mike Ryan said. “This is still a very active outbreak, and I would say it is still a great concern,” Ryan told a news briefing. The province includes part of the River Congo, he said, adding that it was a large geographical area where communities were linked and people travelled long distances.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

