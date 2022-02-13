The Rainy Season in Botswana’s Okavango Delta

Between December and April is known as the “green season” because of the lush vegetation that comes with the seasonal rains. It’s considered a less favorable time to visit the bush because animals can be harder to spot behind the tall grass, but in truth it’s one of the bush’s best kept-secrets. What many forget to tell you is that with these heavy rains comes so much life—and fewer tourists to share sightings with. While other animals like antelope and cats might not be as easy to spot during this damp time of year, it’s not impossible. Xigera Safari Lodge in Botswana’s Okavango Delta in January, peak green season, one can see packs of wild dogs, which are hard to see regardless of the length of the grass.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

