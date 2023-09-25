The Queen of West African Recipes Has Entered the Chat                              

West African cuisine is known for its one-pot rice dishes, and it’s a matter of national pride as to which country can claim to have the best recipes. Although much of the competition tends to focus on jollof, it’s high time that more attention was paid to the grand dame that started them all, thieboudienne. Thieboudienne holds a special place among the cuisines of West Africa. This one-pot rice masterpiece is often referred to as the national dish of Senegal, yet its presence and popularity extend beyond any national borders. Its influence is powerful.

THE NEW YORK TIMES