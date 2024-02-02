The Prospect of Donald Trump Returning to the White House has some Africans Worried 

Etse Sikanku, a senior lecturer at Accra’s University told DW, “Africa should be concerned about the possible return of Donald Trump to the presidency.” With regard to the fundamental ideology at the heart of Trump’s policies, Sikanku said, “This is someone who believes in isolationism in every respect. He looks more inwards.” Biden is more global, the analyst said, adding that he stands more for cooperation and partnership, while Trump does not favor international cooperation with Africa. However, South African political analyst Daniel Silke believes that Washington’s focus on geostrategy and efforts to invest in parts of the continent and strengthen diplomatic ties in Africa would continue — regardless of who wins the White House.



SOURCE: DW