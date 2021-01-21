iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

The Problems Keep on Piling for Mozambicans

18 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Northern Mozambique has lurched into a humanitarian crisis as growing numbers of people have lost their homes amid escalating conflict. Fighting in the northern province of Cabo Delgado displaced more than 500,000 people last year and on Wednesday UN agencies said they were deeply worried about the current situation and called for the international community to do more to help. A cholera outbreak has also been reported in the region with the arrival of the rainy season. “The situation in Cabo Delgado is dire, it’s a humanitarian crisis, the international community cannot let the situation continue like this,” said Valentin Tapsoba, director of UNHCR in southern Africa. He said 90% of those displaced had been taken in or housed by sympathetic local people but were living in cramped conditions, with several families often sharing small spaces, sleeping on floors and sharing a single toilet. UN representatives said the displaced people had requested long-term support for livelihoods, education and especially the health sector, which was already stretched by Covid-19 and Cyclone Kenneth in 2019.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Burundian Pattern Maker Wants to Apply Skills from Louis Vuitton Back Home

1 min ago
1 min read

Paris to Come Clean About its History in Algeria

3 mins ago
1 min read

Making e-Hailing an Enabling Space for Congolese Women

6 mins ago
1 min read

Boosting Madagascar’s Economy by Rebuilding the Zebu Cattle Industry

8 mins ago
2 min read

Key Trends and Metrics with Regards to the African Startup Ecosystem

10 mins ago
1 min read

Colonial Interpretations of African Scarifications Oversimplified their Original Meanings

14 mins ago
1 min read

Minister Responsible for South Africa’s Response to Covid-19 Succumbs to It

16 mins ago
1 min read

Nairobi’s Private School Opens for Teenage Mothers and Babies

21 mins ago
1 min read

The First Migrant Tragedy of the Year

22 mins ago
1 min read

Ethiopia’s Epiphany Takes a Political Turn

1 day ago
2 min read

Who Should Be Getting VC in Africa?

1 day ago
1 min read

Tunisia Saw another Night of Anti-government Protests

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Burundian Pattern Maker Wants to Apply Skills from Louis Vuitton Back Home

1 min ago
1 min read

Paris to Come Clean About its History in Algeria

3 mins ago
1 min read

Making e-Hailing an Enabling Space for Congolese Women

6 mins ago
1 min read

Boosting Madagascar’s Economy by Rebuilding the Zebu Cattle Industry

8 mins ago