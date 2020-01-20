The President Of The Democratic Republic Of The Congo Is Confirmed To Attend Mining Indaba 2020

Investing in African Mining Indaba is excited to announce that His Excellency Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has confirmed his attendance at the event taking place in Cape Town 3 – 6 February 2020. The President will be accompanied by a large delegation from the DRC including two newly appointed cabinet ministers, Hon. Eustache Muhanzi Mubembe, Minister for Energy and Hydrocarbons, and Hon. Willy Kitobo Samsoni, Minister of Mines.

President H.E. Felix Tshisekedi, became the leader of the Democratic of the Congo in January 2019, after the first peaceful and democratic transfer of power. He is known for his involvement and leadership in Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) and currently serves as the second vice president of the African Union.

The country’s large presence at Mining Indaba is aimed at positioning the DRC as a premier mining investment destination. His Excellence President Felix Tshisekedi will address Mining Indaba’s senior audience on the main stage on Monday 3rd February, the opening day of the event. The main stage will also see a DRC Focus session which will examine the rise of cobalt and how the government’s policy and new mining code positions the DRC in a positive investment light.

On 5th February Minister of Mines, Honourable Willy Kitobo Samsoni, will deliver a speech at the Intergovernmental Summit where he will highlight the Newly Developed Mining Code which was approved and signed in 2019.

“Mining Indaba’s Intergovernmental Summit is an open platform for African Ministers and senior government decision-makers from across the globe to debate issues affecting the mining sector and improve bilateral trade and economic relationships and it is very exciting for us that the platform is attracting such senior interest”, comments Simon Ford, Portfolio Director of Mining Indaba.

As one of the main government sponsors of the event, the DRC will also host its annual Breakfast session on Wednesday 6th February where an in-depth conversation about the latest mining developments in the country and gather the key public and private sector stakeholders for an open conversation on the future of mining in the DRC.

