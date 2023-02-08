iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

The Pontiff Tells Juba Leaders, “The Future Cannot Lie in Refugee Camps”

3 hours ago 1 min read

Pope Francis called for peace Over the weekend as he met a group of several hundred South Sudanese people internally displaced by war at an event in the country’s capital Juba. “I want to renew my forceful and heartfelt appeal to end all conflict and to resume the peace process in a serious way,” the pope told the crowd gathered in the Freedom Hall. The pope’s visit to South Sudan came days after the 86-year-old held Mass for 1 million people in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), another country grappling with poverty and strife. Francis’ trip to the DRC – the first papal visit since 1985 – came as the African nation is beset by armed fighting and a worsening refugee crisis. South Sudan has been in a civil war since 2013, and a 2018 peace agreement has yet to be fully implemented. The war has led to more than 4 million South Sudanese people – 65% of them aged under 18 – either fleeing the country or being internally displaced, according to the UNHCR.

SOURCE: CNN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

African Leaders Express their Condolences and Solidarity with Türkiye and Syria

3 hours ago
1 min read

A Win for Accountability of Big Tech in Africa

3 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Admits Loadshedding Hurts Mining

3 hours ago
1 min read

Africa Remains One of the Most Exciting and Diverse Regions to Invest in Innovation Globally

3 hours ago
1 min read

Trends, Issues and Prospects for the Africa–China Donkey Trade

3 hours ago
1 min read

The Force behind Africa’s Terror Recruitment

3 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya Reports Cause Tension

3 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Gaming Industry has been Nascent for a Long Time

3 hours ago
1 min read

The Central Bank of Uganda kept its Benchmark Lending Rate at 10%

3 hours ago
1 min read

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf on ‘Queen of Sheba’   

2 days ago
1 min read

Discovery of Embalming Workshop Reveals How Ancient Egyptians Mummified the Dead

2 days ago
1 min read

On a Walking Safari in Zambia

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

CHEP Recognized As Leader In The Circular Economy By Leading Sustainability Research And Ranking Index Firm

3 mins ago
4 min read

5 Influencer Marketing Trends For 2023 For Businesses In Every Industry

8 mins ago
3 min read

South Africa’s NGOs And Charities Face Hurdles Preventing Safe And Secure Cross-border Payments

14 mins ago
4 min read

Trade-Ins In The Tech Sector – Why They Make Perfect Sense

19 mins ago

Share