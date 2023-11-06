The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) Marks 10th National Conference

This week marks the tenth national conference of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru).

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa, Zingiswa Losi of the Congress of South African Trade Unions, and Solly Mapaila of the South African Communist Party are all expected to speak at the five-day event in Durban.

Over 1,000 delegates from its various structures and the criminal justice cluster are expected to attend.

Popcru’s last new leadership was elected in 2019.

According to its spokesperson, Richard Mamabolo, this was an occasion to report on the work done since then.

“This report will cover the organization’s current state.” We’ll also present Congress with a comprehensive activity report that covers all of the union’s structures, the various departments, and, of course, some of the agreements we’ve signed with the various bargaining councils, as well as the types of relationships we’ll have with the departments.”