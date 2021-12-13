The Picture of Luxury in an African Setting

In March 2022, the Batoka Hospitality Group will unveil the beautifully refurbished Batoka Zambezi Sands River Lodge on the banks of the Zambezi River, the first major milestone on the ecotourism group’s journey to empower local communities and boost the African tourism market. Located in the western part of the Zambezi National Park and only an hour’s drive from the world-famous Victoria Falls, the Batoka Zambezi Sands River Lodge offers guests the chance to luxuriate in the glorious African bush where they can take in the exquisite waters of the mighty Zambezi or marvel at the elephant, buffalo, lion, hippo and abundant birdlife.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

