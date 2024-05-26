The Okavango Delta’s Newest Luxury Camp 

May 2025 will mark the opening of Machaba Safaris’ newest luxury camp, situated on the edge of the Monachira channel, in the northeast region of the Moremi Game Reserve in Okavango Delta. The camp, raised on the wooden decks that offer a view of the floodplains and wetlands of the Monachira river channel, will be the base for guests to explore the greater Okavango area.The Monachira channel is not far from the famous Gudigwa heronries, which is the nesting ground of thousands of herons, egrets and storks. Elephants, lions, leopard, and a wide variety of Okavango species call the islands and floodplains along the permanent channels of the Monachira river their home.

