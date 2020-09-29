The Numbers for South Africa’s Lockdown are In

South Africa’s economy lost 2.2 million jobs in the second quarter of 2020 during the country’s coronavirus lockdown. It is the biggest fall in job numbers since the employment survey began in 2008. Restrictions were brought in to try and prevent the spread of the virus and the economy subsequently shrank at an unprecedented level. Most businesses were shut for five weeks from 27 March in one of the strictest lockdowns in the world. The national statistics office’s figure for the number of people who have not been economically inactive indicated an even more dramatic economic decline. Between March and June that figure increased by 5.3 million people to 20.5 million. The official unemployment rate actually dropped in that quarter from 23.3% from 30.1% in the first quarter of 2020. But this may just indicate that lockdown prevented people from looking for work. The fall in the unemployment rate “is not a reflection of an improvement in the labour market, but rather an effect of the national lockdown, since the official definition of unemployment requires that people look for work and are available for work”, said the statistics office. In May, South Africa introduced social relief of distress grants of $21 for people who are unemployed.
SOURCE: BBC
More Stories
Maasai Celebrate a Coming of Age Amid a Pandemic
Lusaka’s Plan to Get Back on its Feet
Calls to Release Nigerian Boy Accused of Blasphemy
African Startups are Forming Diverse Collaborations with Traditional Financial Institutions
Who Will Make the MIPAD Class of 2020?
The Women Tasked with Shedding Light in their Villages
The Importance of Heritage in Ghana’s Tourism Offerings
How Ethiopian Airlines Flew Through Turbulent Times
Africa Loses More Money in Illicit Flows than it Receives in Aid
Tanzania’s Heroic Rodent
A Kenyan and Nigerian Startup Join Hong Kong Accelerator
Tunisia’s Appetite for Marine Delicacies Hampers its Ecosystem