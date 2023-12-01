The Number of Tourists to Egypt has Decreased due to the Gaza War

Sharm el-Sheikh is about a three-hour drive from the Israeli border and, of all of Egypt’s traditional tourist sites, closest to Israel’s border with Egypt. Some resorts in Sharm el-Sheikh depend on visitors from Israel, Hassan continued, and these guests are not coming because of what is happening back home. Other hotels, catering mostly to European holidaymakers, are suffering because those tourists are worried about their safety in the Middle East. But as Egypt slips further into an economic crisis and the Egyptian pound continues to devalue, a slump in the sector is the last thing locals need. Tourism makes up between 10% to 15% of Egypt’s gross domestic product every year.

SOURCE: DW