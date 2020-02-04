Tue. Feb 4th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

The Nile Becomes a Playground for the Biggest Names in River Cruising

14 mins ago 1 min read

Viking’s Ra is the standout for its design and access. Its 26 blond-wood cabins, most with balconies from which you can catch sights like the temple complex of Dendera, were the hardest beds to secure when the ship launched in 2018. Here, Scandinavian reference points are gracefully offset with Arabic touches, like the sundeck canopies resembling dhow sail shades. Viking also scores big by showing guests more than typical bucket-list sights; in Nubia, a local Egyptologist leads tours through Philae Temple, and in Aswan traditional felucca sailboats get you closer to the activity on the riverbanks. Back on board, toast the North African sunset from one of the two hot tubs, under those dhow-style sails.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

More Stories

1 min read

Togo Breaks ground on its 50MW Photovoltaic Solar Power Complex

15 mins ago
1 min read

Togo Breaks ground on its 50MW Photovoltaic Solar Power Complex

17 mins ago
1 min read

The First Casualties of Nigeria’s Motorcycle Ban

18 mins ago
1 min read

Helping Kenyans with Mobility Issues Live More Independent Lives

22 mins ago
1 min read

The Scramble for Libya

23 mins ago
1 min read

Africa Should Set its Sights on Feeding the World

25 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Blade Nzimande Condems Violent Student Protests At University Of KZN

4 mins ago
1 min read

Lesotho’s First Lady Maesaiah Thabane Charged With Murder, Attempted Murder

8 mins ago
1 min read

Will Bonginkosi Madikizela Enter Race For DA Leader?

14 mins ago
1 min read

The Nile Becomes a Playground for the Biggest Names in River Cruising

14 mins ago