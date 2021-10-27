The NICD reports 331 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,920,109. This increase represents a 1.1% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 53 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88,987 to date.

18,407,943 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 9,920,185 54% 16,007 55% PUBLIC 8,487,758 46% 13,100 45% Total 18,407,943 29,107

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (23%), followed by Free State accounting for 16%. Western Cape accounted for 15%; KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14%; Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga each accounted for 9% respectively; North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 6% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 25 Oct 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 25 Oct 2021 New cases on 26 Oct 2021 Total cases for 26 Oct 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 292,197 0 292,197 31 292,228 10.0 Free State 163,202 0 163,202 53 163,255 5.6 Gauteng 918,996 0 918,996 75 919,071 31.5 KwaZulu-Natal 515,271 0 515,271 47 515,318 17.6 Limpopo 122,193 0 122,193 7 122,200 4.2 Mpumalanga 151,809 0 151,809 29 151,838 5.2 North West 150,510 0 150,510 20 150,530 5.2 Northern Cape 92,283 0 92,283 21 92,304 3.2 Western Cape 513,317 0 513,317 48 513,365 17.6 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 Total 2,919,778 0 2,919,778 331 2,920,109 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n=331) is higher than yesterday (n=146) and lower than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=408).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 45 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 200,527 37,094 2,412 Public 408 233,587 56,928 1,657 TOTAL 666 434,114 94,022 4,069

VACCINE UPDATE

