The NICD Reports 331 New COVID-19 Cases

EWN

9 mins ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 331 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,920,109. This increase represents a 1.1% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 53 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88,987 to date.

18,407,943 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE9,920,18554%16,00755%
PUBLIC8,487,75846%13,10045%
Total18,407,94329,107

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (23%), followed by Free State accounting for 16%. Western Cape accounted for 15%; KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14%; Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga each accounted for 9% respectively; North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 6% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 25 Oct 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 25 Oct 2021New cases on 26 Oct 2021Total cases for 26 Oct 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape292,1970292,19731292,22810.0
Free State163,2020163,20253163,2555.6
Gauteng918,9960918,99675919,07131.5
KwaZulu-Natal515,2710515,27147515,31817.6
Limpopo122,1930122,1937122,2004.2
Mpumalanga151,8090151,80929151,8385.2
North West150,5100150,51020150,5305.2
Northern Cape92,283092,2832192,3043.2
Western Cape513,3170513,31748513,36517.6
Unknown000000.0
Total2,919,77802,919,7783312,920,109100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n=331) is higher than yesterday (n=146) and lower than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=408).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 45 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258200,52737,0942,412
Public408233,58756,9281,657
TOTAL666434,11494,0224,069

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

