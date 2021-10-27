The NICD reports 331 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,920,109. This increase represents a 1.1% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 53 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88,987 to date.
18,407,943 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|9,920,185
|54%
|16,007
|55%
|PUBLIC
|8,487,758
|46%
|13,100
|45%
|Total
|18,407,943
|29,107
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (23%), followed by Free State accounting for 16%. Western Cape accounted for 15%; KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14%; Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga each accounted for 9% respectively; North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 6% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 25 Oct 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 25 Oct 2021
|New cases on 26 Oct 2021
|Total cases for 26 Oct 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|292,197
|0
|292,197
|31
|292,228
|10.0
|Free State
|163,202
|0
|163,202
|53
|163,255
|5.6
|Gauteng
|918,996
|0
|918,996
|75
|919,071
|31.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|515,271
|0
|515,271
|47
|515,318
|17.6
|Limpopo
|122,193
|0
|122,193
|7
|122,200
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|151,809
|0
|151,809
|29
|151,838
|5.2
|North West
|150,510
|0
|150,510
|20
|150,530
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|92,283
|0
|92,283
|21
|92,304
|3.2
|Western Cape
|513,317
|0
|513,317
|48
|513,365
|17.6
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Total
|2,919,778
|0
|2,919,778
|331
|2,920,109
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n=331) is higher than yesterday (n=146) and lower than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=408).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 45 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|200,527
|37,094
|2,412
|Public
|408
|233,587
|56,928
|1,657
|TOTAL
|666
|434,114
|94,022
|4,069
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
