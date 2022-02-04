The NICD Reports 3 266 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 3,266 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,616,075. This increase represents a 10.6% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 82 deaths and of these, 12 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 95,545 to date.

22,374,263 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,112,006 54.1% 17,457 56.7% Public 10,262,257 45.9% 13,328 43.3% Total 22,374,263 100.0% 30,785 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (31%), followed by Western Cape (17%); Kwa-Zulu Natal and Limpopo each accounted for 12% respectively. North West accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga accounted for 8%; Free State accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 02 February 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 02 February 2022 New cases on 03 February 2022 Total cases for 03 February 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 341,243 0 341,243 133 341,376 9.4 Free State 197,265 0 197,265 178 197,443 5.5 Gauteng 1,170,720 0 1,170,720 1005 1,171,725 32.4 KwaZulu-Natal 643,586 0 643,586 396 643,982 17.8 Limpopo 151,336 0 151,336 380 151,716 4.2 Mpumalanga 185,797 0 185,797 275 186,072 5.1 North West 186,518 0 186,518 283 186,801 5.2 Northern Cape 107,177 0 107,177 69 107,246 3.0 Western Cape 629,167 0 629,167 547 629,714 17.4 Total 3,612,809 0 3,612,809 3,266 3,616,075 100.0

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 10.6%, which is lower than yesterday (11.3%). The 7-day average is 9.8% today, and is the same as yesterday (9.8%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 127 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 225,929 38,890 2,396 Public 407 272,816 61,507 2,616 TOTAL 666 498,745 100,397 5,012



VACCINE UPDATE

