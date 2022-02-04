The NICD Reports 3 266 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 3,266 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,616,075. This increase represents a 10.6% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 82 deaths and of these, 12 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 95,545 to date.
22,374,263 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,112,006
|54.1%
|17,457
|56.7%
|Public
|10,262,257
|45.9%
|13,328
|43.3%
|Total
|22,374,263
|100.0%
|30,785
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (31%), followed by Western Cape (17%); Kwa-Zulu Natal and Limpopo each accounted for 12% respectively. North West accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga accounted for 8%; Free State accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 02 February 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 02 February 2022
|New cases on 03 February 2022
|Total cases for 03 February 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|341,243
|0
|341,243
|133
|341,376
|9.4
|Free State
|197,265
|0
|197,265
|178
|197,443
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,170,720
|0
|1,170,720
|1005
|1,171,725
|32.4
|KwaZulu-Natal
|643,586
|0
|643,586
|396
|643,982
|17.8
|Limpopo
|151,336
|0
|151,336
|380
|151,716
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|185,797
|0
|185,797
|275
|186,072
|5.1
|North West
|186,518
|0
|186,518
|283
|186,801
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|107,177
|0
|107,177
|69
|107,246
|3.0
|Western Cape
|629,167
|0
|629,167
|547
|629,714
|17.4
|Total
|3,612,809
|0
|3,612,809
|3,266
|3,616,075
|100.0
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 10.6%, which is lower than yesterday (11.3%). The 7-day average is 9.8% today, and is the same as yesterday (9.8%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 127 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|225,929
|38,890
|2,396
|Public
|407
|272,816
|61,507
|2,616
|TOTAL
|666
|498,745
|100,397
|5,012
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
