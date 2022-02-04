iAfrica

The NICD Reports 3 266 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

5 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 3,266 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,616,075. This increase represents a 10.6% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 82 deaths and of these, 12 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 95,545 to date.

22,374,263 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,112,00654.1%17,45756.7%
Public10,262,25745.9%13,32843.3%
Total22,374,263100.0%30,785100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (31%), followed by Western Cape (17%); Kwa-Zulu Natal and Limpopo each accounted for 12% respectively. North West accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga accounted for 8%; Free State accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 02 February 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 02 February 2022New cases on 03 February 2022Total cases for 03 February 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape341,2430341,243133341,3769.4
Free State197,2650197,265178197,4435.5
Gauteng1,170,72001,170,72010051,171,72532.4
KwaZulu-Natal643,5860643,586396643,98217.8
Limpopo151,3360151,336380151,7164.2
Mpumalanga185,7970185,797275186,0725.1
North West186,5180186,518283186,8015.2
Northern Cape107,1770107,17769107,2463.0
Western Cape629,1670629,167547629,71417.4
Total3,612,80903,612,8093,2663,616,075100.0

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 10.6%, which is lower than yesterday (11.3%). The 7-day average is 9.8% today, and is the same as yesterday (9.8%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 127 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259225,92938,8902,396
Public407272,81661,5072,616
TOTAL666498,745100,3975,012


VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

