iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

The NICD Reports 11 106 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Inside the field hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay - the largest hospital in the Eastern Cape with 1485 beds.

28 mins ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 11 106 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 494 696. This increase represents a 22.2% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 110 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 91 561 to date.

21 394 263 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private11,548,74754%28,02256.1%
Public9,845,51646%21,94843.9%
Total21,394,26349,970

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape (26% each), followed by Gauteng (19%). Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 4%; Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape each accounted for 3% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 04 January 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 04 January 2022New cases on 05 January 2022Total cases for 05 January 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape330871033087112283320999.5
Free State19079401907945141913085.5
Gauteng1139446311394492156114160532.7
KwaZulu-Natal6189480618948286362181117.8
Limpopo142435-11424343751428094.1
Mpumalanga177891-21778893721782615.1
North West17998511799864051803915.2
Northern Cape102793-41027893591031483.0
Western Cape6004273600430283460326417.3
Total348359003483590111063494696100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 22.2% which is higher than yesterday (20.1%). The 7-day average is 23.7% today, which is lower than yesterday (24.3%). 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 349 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259218303381623282
Public407259639591005605
TOTAL666477942972628887

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

State Capture Report A Positive Step In Corruption Fight – Mabuza

18 seconds ago
1 min read

It’s Time To Prosecute – Williams

5 mins ago
1 min read

Parliament Fire Doors Already Open When Fire Started – Report

17 mins ago
Former South African President Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Inquiry.
1 min read

Zuma Fled Inquiry As He Couldn’t Explain Myeni’s Appointment – Zondo

22 hours ago
1 min read

Parliament Commends Firefighters, Volunteers And City Of Cape Town For Helping To Fight Fire

22 hours ago
1 min read

I Will Step Aside If Implicated – Ramaphosa

22 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 8 078 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

22 hours ago
1 min read

Alleged Arsonist Bail Hearing Postponed

2 days ago
1 min read

Blaze Contained, Firefighters Remain On Scene

2 days ago
1 min read

If Parliament fire Is An Attack, It’s An Attack On Our Democracy – Mapisa-Nqakula

2 days ago
1 min read

Focus Should Be On Hospitalisation, Deaths – Madhi

2 days ago
1 min read

Extent Of Damage Caused By Fire Not Yet Known – CoCT

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

State Capture Report A Positive Step In Corruption Fight – Mabuza

18 seconds ago
1 min read

It’s Time To Prosecute – Williams

5 mins ago
1 min read

Parliament Fire Doors Already Open When Fire Started – Report

17 mins ago
2 min read

The NICD Reports 11 106 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

28 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer