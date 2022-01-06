The NICD Reports 11 106 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 11 106 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 494 696. This increase represents a 22.2% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 110 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 91 561 to date.
21 394 263 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|11,548,747
|54%
|28,022
|56.1%
|Public
|9,845,516
|46%
|21,948
|43.9%
|Total
|21,394,263
|49,970
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape (26% each), followed by Gauteng (19%). Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 4%; Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape each accounted for 3% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 04 January 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 04 January 2022
|New cases on 05 January 2022
|Total cases for 05 January 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|330871
|0
|330871
|1228
|332099
|9.5
|Free State
|190794
|0
|190794
|514
|191308
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1139446
|3
|1139449
|2156
|1141605
|32.7
|KwaZulu-Natal
|618948
|0
|618948
|2863
|621811
|17.8
|Limpopo
|142435
|-1
|142434
|375
|142809
|4.1
|Mpumalanga
|177891
|-2
|177889
|372
|178261
|5.1
|North West
|179985
|1
|179986
|405
|180391
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|102793
|-4
|102789
|359
|103148
|3.0
|Western Cape
|600427
|3
|600430
|2834
|603264
|17.3
|Total
|3483590
|0
|3483590
|11106
|3494696
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 22.2% which is higher than yesterday (20.1%). The 7-day average is 23.7% today, which is lower than yesterday (24.3%). 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 349 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|218303
|38162
|3282
|Public
|407
|259639
|59100
|5605
|TOTAL
|666
|477942
|97262
|8887
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
