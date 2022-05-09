iAfrica

The New Vanguard: South Africa’s Rising Stars in Fashion

5 hours ago 1 min read

Thanks to the breakthrough efforts of stellar talents like Thebe Magugu and Lukhango Mdingi, the fashion scene in South Africa is percolating. Beyond the established names, there are scores of up-and-coming designers, who are beginning to make their mark both at home and abroad.  In a series of interviews, OkayAfrica has spoken to three such creators to get their very unique takes on what it takes to succeed in SA fashion and what influences their designs. Cape Town-based Onesimo Bam, founder and designer of Oneiam, is redefining what minimalism is with his large shapes, sharp lines and neutral tones. Dorcas Mutombo, born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, impressed the fashion press with her label, Emelia Dorcas, by creating a remarkable coat using 1066 handmade fabric flowers which positioned her as a young designer to watch.         

SOURCE: OKAY AFRICA

