Along with music and connecting festivalgoers to nature, the first Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour was a front row seat to the world’s most breath-taking sunset.

The celebrated Ndlovu Youth Choir brought their own vocal magic to a special collaboration with Dutch hip hop artist Pete Philly and British-Swedish percussion duo, Hang Massive, to the Corona Sunset Festival World Tour event’s iconic “Sunset Moment”, held in Cape Town on the weekend.

Set in Clifton, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, the first in the Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour series was a triumph of global dance music, immersive experiences and sustainability and a sold-out crowd was treated to stand out performances from top artists including Msaki, Sun-El Musician, GoodLuck, Musa Keys, Black Motion and legendary US DJ Louie Vega.

Considered one of the world’s best house music deejays, Grammy Award winning New Yorker, Louie Vega, closed the night with a masterful set, mixing everything from house to salsa, Afro-beat and jazz and soul, ending in a spectacular fireworks display and showering the audience with ‘eco-fog’ bubbles from the main stage, recognizable by its massive Mandala symbol.

“It was such a memorable experience to be here in South Africa, and to be part of such an amazing festival. The warmth of the people and the sun just brought out the best in everything and really inspired me. I love fusing sounds in my sets, and this was the ultimate place to do it,” said Louie Vega.

A first-of-its-kind global touring festival, the Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour follows the sunset worldwide and features a full year of festivals with international musicians and DJs performing as the sunset takes centre stage at 14 iconic beach destinations across the globe.

In addition to music performances on two stages, the event immersed festival goers in creativity along with interactive elements such as eco-friendly culinary experiences with locally sourced ingredients, markets, a lifestyle-orientated ‘Village of the Free Spirit’ and installations from local artists, which encouraged festival goers to unwind and enjoy nature.

While focused on one-of-a-kind experiences, the festival not only gave festival goers a front row seat to one of the world’s most breathtaking sunsets but also had sustainability at its heart. Along with being plastic free, the event was also compliant with all sustainability criteria in environmental NGO Ocean Blue’s rigorous Blue Standard.

Other features included an Upcycling Station, containing local artisanal merchandise made from upcycled fabrics & materials as well as a Better World exhibition, educating festival goers on the negative impact of plastic on the environment and providing sustainability tips to integrate into daily living, from composting to waste management.

“We are thrilled to have been able to host the first event in the Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour in Cape Town and to have welcomed the world in a truly Corona and African way. The festival was an unforgettable experience that tapped into the power of the sun and the South African sunset, allowing us all to slow down, unwind and relax. Importantly, sustainability was at its heart,” said Marsha Kumire, Marketing Director, Corona South Africa.

The next stop on the Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour will be in Chile and Peru this coming weekend.

